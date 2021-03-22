STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021: KKR players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine

West Indies duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are expected to join soon, while the arrival details of rest of the players are yet to be finalised.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers have started assembling in Mumbai for serving their week-long mandatory quarantine ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

Former IPL skipper Dinesh Karthik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Vaibhav Arora were among the first set of people to arrive here.

Support staff including assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi also arrived at the hotel on Saturday.

"IT'S QUARANTIME and the #Knights are checking in for the season! The beginning of the camp is just around the corner...," KKR tweeted on Sunday.

West Indies duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are expected to join soon, while the arrival details of rest of the players are yet to be finalised.

"Look who's on a plane to India. See you soon, big man!", KKR wrote with a photograph of Russel wearing a mask on the flight.

"The Caribbean #Knights are only a few hours away from their second home #India!," read another tweet.

As per BCCI's guidelines, all players, support staff and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

"Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the necessary negative results, will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice session," KKR said on its website.

"The testing will continue as per BCCI's guidelines throughout the tournament, similar to how it was conducted last season in the UAE.

" Players who are involved in the three-match ODI series between India and England in Pune, including Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna will be able to join their respective franchises through a bubble-to-bubble transfer without having to serve a quarantine again.

"Players coming directly from the Bubble created for India vs.England series may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the following criteria," read the BCCI guidelines.

Two-time former champions KKR, who finished at the 5th position on the points table with 7 wins and as many losses last year, will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Mumbai IPL
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp