Tick mark on progress report

CHENNAI: Since 2018, India have won T20 series in South Africa, Ireland, England, New Zealand, Australia apart from beating West Indies (twice), Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England at home and winning a tri-series in Sri Lanka. Add to this, they have drawn a series against West Indies (in the US), Australia and South Africa. Their only series defeat in this period dates back to 2019, where they lost 1-2 in New Zealand when they were without several first-choice players.

Going by the manner in which they rallied to beat an England side, seen as favourites to win the T20 World Cup later this year, all things indicate that hosts are on the right track. Batting first and setting targets has been one of India’s problems. In that sense, they would be relieved they ticked that box in the fourth and fifth match where they were left with no choice after losing the toss. That they adjusted to the conditions and managed to put up a winnable total will give them confidence as they continue to build a team capable of winning a World Cup.

With these kind of performances, they should have the favourites tag around their neck. But there is a reason why teams look beyond them. There is something that is still unconvincing about India’s batting; one gets a feeling that it could be found wanting when it matters the most. Deja vu? Yes. It is what stopped India’s run at the last two World Cups, where their run ended twice in the semifinals.

Unlike then, India now have the personnel to do the job. This England series should have helped them find a settled combination. Instead, KL Rahul’s indifferent form has only added to more uncertainty to their roles. Before the series began, according to Virat Kohli, he was India’s first-choice opener alongside Rohit Sharma. But by the end of it, the Indian captain has sent a message that he wants to open with the vice-captain which ensures two of the team’s best batsmen will get to face as many deliveries as possible. That Kohli would open for Royal Challengers Bangalore suggests India are still keeping their options open.

If Rahul is back among runs in the IPL, this could change and there is no reason to take Kohli’s comments in face value, but it just shows how far from being settled India are. “There is still a long time to go for the World Cup, so early days to talk about how our batting will look like. We have to sit and analyse what suits the team the most. KL has been one of our key players in limited overs, especially in this format. Looking at current form, the team management decided to go with the best 11.

Having said that, it doesn’t send any signal that KL will not be considered or anything like that. Things might change as we go closer to World Cup,” Rohit said on Saturday. With Rahul struggling, the flexibility that India showed was laudable. Sensing a flat deck, they brought in an extra bowling option, which allowed Kohli to open. India reckon the their batting order which will have the likes of Rahul, Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan will allow them to be flexible, a trait they see as an advantage and not as a setback. Whether that works or not, only time will tell.

India’s middle-order options has swelled after an enterprising series for several players against England. A look at a few of those who could make the cut for the World Cup...

His prowess against spin and pace as well as his tendency to start fast is a trump card. Has come into the scheme of things late but could make up for lost time.

The southpaw excelled as an opener but his value lies in his ability to bat anywhere in the top six. Skilled against all types of bowling is a plus.

Prowess with the red ball has earned a recall to the T20 format and had good outings with the bat. Accelerates quickly, almost like a left-handed Hardik Pandya.

185.41 Surya’s strike rate, highest (minumum 20 runs) across both teams.

4 The Mumbaikar hit four sixes in his debut international outing.

102 One of only three Indians to make three figures across the five matches.