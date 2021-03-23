STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England win toss, opt to field in first ODI; India hands debut to Krunal, Prasidh

The opening match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje on the outskirts of the city, sans spectators.

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:35 PM

India captain Virat Kohli (L) and senior batsman Rohit Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli (L) and senior batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

India handed ODI debuts to Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made a comeback to the playing XI.

For England, Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the XI.

India beat England 3-1 in the four-Test series before claiming a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20 series on Saturday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

