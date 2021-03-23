STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday

Fawad had returned a positive test during the league and was only allowed to return home after completing a quarantine period at the hotel.

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for COVID-19 and will join the Pakistan training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests.

The pacer had apparently also tested positive a day before the Pakistan Super League 6 was postponed earlier this month in Karachi due to rising cases of infection among the franchise players and officials and even board employees.

Hasan is said to have tested positive after attending a small get-together at which Islamabad United players were present, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed.

Fawad had returned a positive test during the league and was only allowed to return home after completing a quarantine period at the hotel.

Hasan and Fawad are part of the Islamabad United outfit in the PSL which is set to resume in June.

A reliable source in the PCB said the relentless COVID-19 tests are being carried out in the Pakistan camp as the squad is due to leave on March 28 and the board does not want any problems to occur at the eve of departure.

The PCB is yet to confirm whether the entire Pakistan squad will travel to Johannesburg by a chartered flight or the players, who will only participate in the two-Test series in Zimbabwe, will join the rest of the team in mid-April.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasan Ali Hasan Ali Coronavirus pakistan Pakistan cricket
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp