STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Can't fault our group for defeat: Morgan after loss in first ODI

Chasing 318 for a win, England top-order got off to a spectacular start against a new-look Indian bowling attack before debutant Prasidh Krishna and Shradul Thakur seized the momentum.

Published: 24th March 2021 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

India's Prasidh Krishna, left, watches as England's Jonny Bairstow, right, and captain Eoin Morgan run between the wickets during the first ODI. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: England skipper Eoin Morgan refused to blame any of his players for the 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI and said there were positives in the way they went about their business though they lacked partnerships in the big run chase.

Chasing 318 for a win, England top-order got off to a spectacular start against a new-look Indian bowling attack before debutant Prasidh Krishna and Shradul Thakur seized the momentum sharing seven wickets between them to derail the England innings.

"I really believe we are a dangerous side to play against, particularly the way we went about our business, the majority of today's game if we had played really well we would have chased that total in no time," Morgan said at the post-match conference.

"But that was not going to be, India are one of the best sides in the world. Majority of the time, it was always a tough challenge," he added.

"I can't fault our group. India bowled well and we made mistakes and could not have a partnership going in the middle."

Asked how big a setback was the loss for the reigning world champions, Morgan said: "It's not about cementing the number one status, it's about building a group of players that hopefully will bring something really of quality."

If the loss was not enough, England suffered injury blows to Morgan himself as well as Sam Billings.

Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger, while Billings injured his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary region.

"Going to wait 48 hours and see how it is," Morgan said.

Asked whether the injury affected his batting, Morgan said: "It's never going to be 100 per cent but it's not that I can't hold the bat."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp