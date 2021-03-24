STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Injured Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings doubtful for second ODI

England suffered setbacks in their 66-run defeat after the skipper split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: England skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful for the second ODI against India here on Friday after sustaining injuries in the series-opener, dealing a fresh blow to the side's floundering campaign.

The visitors suffered setbacks in their 66-run defeat after the skipper split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches.

In another incident, Billings injured his collarbone following an awkward dive to stop a boundary.

"We're going to wait 48 for hours and see how it is...give as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday," Morgan said at the post-match interaction.

Morgan, who scored 22 as England were bowled out for 251 in pursuit of India's 318, said his batting would not be 100 per cent given the injury and fielding too is a concern with a split webbing.

Billings, who had dislocated his left shoulder to miss their triumphant campaign in the 2019 World Cup, too batted in the stiff run chase, and scored 18.

"I haven't spoken with Sam about his batting so I don't know in his instance...In mine, it's never going to be at 100 per cent but it's not that I can't hold a bat," Morgan said.

Down 0-1, the world champions face a must-win situation in the second of the three ODIs here on Friday.

Going forward, Morgan said, they would give the majority of their players opportunities which could mean openings for Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley and uncapped Liam Livingstone.

"ODI cricket has been the vehicle to grow our squad and try and improve beyond our best XI on the field so there will be opportunities for guys coming in," Morgan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England Eoin Morgan Sam Billings India vs England Series India vs England ODI Series India vs England Second ODI
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp