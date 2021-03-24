STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021: Adam Zampa getting married, to miss Royal Challengers Bangalore's first game

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.

Published: 24th March 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Adam Zampa

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Adam Zampa (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be missing Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) first fixture in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as he is getting married, confirmed Mike Hesson, franchise's Director of Cricket.

RCB is set to play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.

"We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"We have got eight good overseas options, we are making sure that we are firing and functioning for the entire tournament not just trying to push guys for the first game," he added.

Talking about Australian players and coach Simon Katich coming to India, Hesson said: "Getting people out of Australia has been a challenge. Simon has been ready to go for a long time, it will be probably two days before he is able to jump on a plane and join us. The documentation has been a bit challenging."

RCB will be beginning its training camp on March 29 for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Hesson also said that AB de Villiers will arrive on March 28. "We have got players arriving all the way through till April 1. Finn Allen will be playing in T20I in New Zealand on April 1 and then he will come the day after... ABD arrives on 28," he said.

Hesson also said: "It is very different than the last year where we had everybody together for a long period of time on the back of a period where the guys had not trained or played. So, this time it is different, we got players playing international cricket over here and overseas and domestic cricket up until a hand full of days ago. So, we had to prepare in slightly different ways."

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue.

One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Adam Zampa Adam Zampa Wedding IPL 2021 IPL Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp