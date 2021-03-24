Shafali show hands India win versus SA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a dead-rubber, India women stamped authority with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory against South Africa in the third T20I in Lucknow. Though bowlers found their rhythm and gave the hosts a target of 113, it was Shafali Verma’s fearless batting that stole the show for India.

The 17-year-old, who reclaimed her position as No 1 in the T20I rankings on Tuesday, started the chase with 18 runs off the first over. Her aggressive approach never slowed down as the opener smashed a 30-ball 60 to hand India a consolation win.

The team lost the series 1-2. Skipper Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 48 off 28 balls and stitched a 96-run partnership for the first wicket. Shafali’s innings consisted of five sixes and seven fours. With 130 runs from three matches, she was awarded the Player of the Series.

Brief scores: SA 112/7 in 20 ovs (Rajeshwari 3/9) lost to India 114/1 in 11 ovs (Shafali 60, Smriti 48 n.o)

