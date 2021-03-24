Shreyas Iyer advised surgery, unlikely for IPL

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals are sweating over the availability of their captain Shreyas Iyer who has suffered a labrum tear on his left shoulder. The middle-order batsman has been advised surgery which will sideline him for at least three-four months.

On Wednesday evening, an alternate suggestion of delaying the surgery has also been floated which will allow Shreyas to feature in the second half of the IPL, provided he takes an injection that will offer him an interim solution. But there is no guarantee that the injection will help in healing the injury in five-six weeks.

During the first ODI on Tuesday, Shreyas injured his left shoulder in the eighth over of England's run-chase. A subsequent statement issued by the BCCI said: "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game."

However, the reports which came out on Wednesday revealed the injury was a lot worse than originally believed. Shreyas is learnt to have a Grade 3 labral tear on his left shoulder, which may not have necessarily been caused by the dive. It is learnt that the batsman has been having issues with that shoulder since the last edition of the IPL, where he led Delhi Capitals to the final. Even during the Australia tour, Shreyas suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s.

If Shreyas chooses to undergo surgery, he will be out of action for a minimum of four months. When you compute rehab into the equation, his presence in the T20 World Cup could be touch and go. In case, the 26-year-old doesn't go under the knife and chooses to delay the surgery by taking the injection, there is every chance the injury could recur.

"He has suffered a labrum tear which requires an operation. If it was a Grade 1 level tear, adequate rest would have been sufficient. But since it is Grade 3, he has been advised to get under the knife," sources familiar with the development told The New Indian Express.

The development will be a major blow to Delhi as they now have to look for a new captain. The franchise has amongst its ranks Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith, who have all led franchises in the past. However, it is understood that they are looking to elevate vice-captain Rishabh Pant to the captain's post.

Shreyas took over as Delhi captain in 2018, making him one of the youngest to lead a side in the league. The injury also means Shreyas will miss the IPL and could also miss the Royal London Cup in July where he is signed up to represent Lancashire. A confirmation from the BCCI is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma who suffered a blow to his elbow and didn't take the field, has been cleared to play the rest of the ODIs.

