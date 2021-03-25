STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Super Kings unveil new kit ahead of upcoming season

The camouflage is an appreciation of their service...they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a release.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:41 AM

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with the new kit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled a new-look kit that features camouflage as a tribute to the country’s armed forces. The jersey also has three stars above the franchise’s logo to denote the three titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018, besides the camouflage as a tribute to India’s armed forces. 

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service...they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a release.

CromBest win
S Parthasarathy (3/28) and L Ganesh (3/18) helped CromBest Recreation Club beat Southern Railway Institute by 140 runs in the TNCA Second Division plate group final.

Brief scores: II Division: Plate: Final: CromBest Recreation Club 264/9 in 50 ovs (N Mohammed Ashik 50, C Sathanarayanan 49, P Prashanth 4/63) bt Southern Railway Institute 124 in 42.5 ovs (S Parthasarathy 3/28, L Ganesh 3/18). III Division: Championship: Sea Hawks Cricket Club 89 in 37.1 ovs (Gurjapneet Singh 4/25, E Umasankar 3/9) lost to Egmore Recreation Club 90/2 in 21.5 ovs (R Anirudh Seshadhri 40).

Dhananjay shines
Dhananjay Athreya beat fifth seeded Manas Dhamne 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the boys’ singles event at the TVS-ITF juniors tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Results: Singles: (second Round): Boys: D Yadav bt A Shah 7-5, 6-3; R Lotlikar bt D Prasad 6-3, 6-1; A Yadav bt R Harsh 7-6 (5), 6-3; D Hirpara bt A Bangargi 6-1, 6-3; Y Nandal bt K Kalyaan AS 6-2, 6-1; D Athreya bt M Dhamne 6-3, 6-3; AP Bhat (USA) bt K Chhabria 6-1, 6-2; M Lotlikar bt A Gaonkar 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Girls: R Dugar bt S Manoj Masand 7-5, 6-1; A Lakshmi Prabha bt M Sawant 7-5, 6-0; S Paygonda Patil Patil bt K Boro 6-1, 6-2; L Vishwanath bt A Salibayeva (USA) 2-6, 6-0, 6-3; N Srivastav bt N Roshne Arunkumar 6-4, 6-4; P Laddha bt Nandini Dixit 6-2, 6-2; A Naik bt S Deshpande (USA) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Vijender advances
Vijender Rao of Snook Inn beat Vijayram of Mylapore Club 3-2 in the seventh round of the Saleem Snooker Academy-Jhillmill All-India Open snooker tournament.

Results: Rd 7: V Rao (Snook Inn) bt Vijayram (Mylapore Club) 3-2; Vadivelu (Snook City) bt Sikkander (QBC) 3-2; H Prabhu (CueZone) bt Shriram (Thiruppur) 3-0; Kamal (CueZone) bt A Kumar (Maharashtra) 3-0.
 

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
