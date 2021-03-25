STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK all set to begin preparations in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday travelled to Mumbai and will continue their preparation for the upcoming edition of the tournament in the western metropolis.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team began training at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on March 8 and practised till Wednesday.

The team will be based in Mumbai for a month, a press release said.

CSK began their pre-season preparatory camp involving the available players at Chepauk, with skipper Dhoni leading the way.

"The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets," CSK chief executive officer KS Viswanathan said.

"After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he'd reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here," the CEO added, hailing the talismanic captain's commitment.

Viswanathan said they were confident that the team would do well in the forthcoming season.

"We are very confident that the team will do well this season given the kind of replacements that we've got and the preparations so far," he added.

The Super Kings picked six players at the auction in February including off-spin bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham after trading top-order batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL-14 begins on April 9 and the Super Kings play their first five matches in Mumbai -- starting with the game against Delhi Capitals on April 10 before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league fixtures.

All matches in IPL-14 will be played at neutral venues, with the playoffs and final scheduled in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30.

