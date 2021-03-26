India vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul smashes timely ton for hosts, responds to critics with celebration

By Online Desk

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul hit a timely hundred in the second ODI match against India on Friday at MCA stadium, Pune.

Earlier, England had won the toss and chose to bat.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened for the hosts and fell for low scores in quick succession. Later, Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul formed a vital partnership to bring stability to the batting order.

Kohli was dismissed by England spinner Adil Rashid for the ninth time ending his innings at 66.

This is KL Rahul's fifth ODI hundred and he was dismissed at 108.

The Punjab Kings captain had also scored a vital 62 runs in the first ODI.

Earlier, in the T2I series, KL Rahul's performance came under criticism after he failed to get off the mark in the first four matches and eventually lost his place in the final T20.

His celebration had a cheeky message to the critics as well:

To all the critics - KL Rahul has started keeping them quiet in white ball format. pic.twitter.com/lPAue1izBM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

