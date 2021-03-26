STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England 2nd ODI: Visitors win toss and elect to field, Rishabh Pant replaces Shreyas Iyer

Liam Livingstone replaced Sam Billings in the England playing XI while Dawid Malan came in place of Eoin Morgan.

Published: 26th March 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

England captain Jos Buttler (L) with Indian skipper Virat Kohli

England captain Jos Buttler (L) with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

PUNE: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday. India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.

Liam Livingstone replaced Sam Billings in the England playing XI while Dawid Malan came in place of Eoin Morgan. Reece Topley replaced Mark Wood.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

