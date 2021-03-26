STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rahul's ton, Pant's quickfire 77 steer India to 336-6 against England in second ODI

This is KL Rahul's fifth ODI hundred and he was dismissed at 108.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul after scoring century agains England in the second ODI match.

Indian batsman KL Rahul after scoring century agains England in the second ODI match. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By PTI

PUNE: KL Rahul's perfectly executed hundred coupled with Rishabh Pant's aggressive 77 off just 40 balls propelled India to an imposing 336/6 in the second ODI against England here on Friday.

Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.

Skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls; 3x4; 1x6) and Rahul laid the foundation for the big total with their 121-run third wicket stand after being put into bat at the MCA stadium.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) fell cheaply after he nicked a Reece Topley delivery to Ben Stokes in the slips.

Kohli joined Rohit Sharma (25; 5x4), who looked in his element, as he hit three boundaries off Topley (2/50).

But in the next over, Curran (1/47) cut-short his stay at the crease.

ALSO READ: Stokes uses saliva on ball, gets warning from on-field umpires

Rohit flicked a full pitched delivery straight to Adil Rashid at short fine leg, as India slipped to 37/2.

Kohli and Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking, with the India captain being the bit more aggressive one, while Rahul initially played the second fiddle.

England did not give an opportunity to Kohli to free his arms even as the duo notched up their 50-run stand in the 20th over.

Kohli, who got a 'life' on 35, when Buttler dropped a regulation chance off Adil Rashid, notched up his 62nd fifty, with a single off 62 balls.

The duo then completed their 100-run stand-off 119 balls, without any fuss.

However, Rashid (1/65) removed Kohli, whose thick outside edge was caught by Buttler, with India at 158/3.

Rahul then put his foot on the accelerator, while mostly relying on pulls and drives.

Rahul, who hit his 5th ODI century and Pant then launched himself into England attack.

Pant pulled Rashid for his first six, his trademark pull-shot and did not look back.

Left-handed Pant smacked successive sixes off Stokes in the 41st over, completing his 2nd ODI fifty, in 28 balls.

After Rahul fell, Pant continued his six-hitting spree with Hardik Pandya (35 off 16 balls; 1x4; 4x6) joining the fun activity as India amassed 126 runs in the final 10 overs.

This is the second instance when India have hit successive 300 plus scores in five ODIs, the other one being in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul India vs England Rishabh Pant
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp