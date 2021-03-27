STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England pacer Jofra Archer to undergo hand surgery

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

England fast bowler Jofra Archer

England fast bowler Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUBE: Injured England speedster Jofra Archer, who has already been ruled out of the Indian Premier League, will undergo a surgery on his right hand on Monday.

Archer played in two Test matches and five T20 Internationals against India before returning home a few days ago after the completion of the shortest format.

He had four wickets in two Tests and seven more across five T20Is.

"England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a procedure to his right hand following a scan and subsequent Consultant review since he returned to the UK on Tuesday," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Saturday.

"He has also had a further injection for the right elbow injury that had seen him declared unfit for selection for the current ODI series versus India.

"The procedure on Jofra's hand will take place on Monday 29 March so he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection."

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

The injury was managed by the ECB's medical team through the tour and it did not impact on his availability.

However, further investigation and a specialist's opinion was sought upon his return to the UK and, in conjunction with the ECB medical panel, it has been decided that surgery is the best option to manage his injury in the longer term.

The ECB will provide further detail in due course.

The 25-year-old Barbados-born pacer has so far played 42 international games for England across formats with 86 wickets to his name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jofra Archer Jofra Archer surgery England
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp