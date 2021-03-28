STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Death bowling should not be our concern anymore, says Pacer Shami ahead of IPL

Shami had the best season of his IPL career last year when he took 20 wickets at an economy of 8.57 but did not get much support from the other pacers.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami

Kings XI Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Having got injured while batting in Australia, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami says he is back to full fitness and looking forward to making another signification contribution for Punjab Kings in the IPL, beginning April 9.

Shami fractured his wrist after being hit by a short ball from Australian pacer Pat Cummins in the first Test in Adelaide.

For someone who has not had any fitness issues for a long time, the 30-year-old said he could not do much about that injury and just focussed on his recovery at the NCA, from where he got released on March 20 ahead of the IPL.

"I am absolutely fine and read to go. The injury while batting was unfortunate as I have not had an fitness issues for a long time but this was something I couldn't do anything about but it is part of the game," Shami told PTI.

"I always look at the positives. The last season was good for me and hope I can carry that form into the IPL. Because of the injury, I got more time be ready for a big tournament like the IPL. 

"I was at NCA most of the time. I could have gone back home but because of the current COVID environment, I decided to spend more time at NCA as the facilities are much better and you can follow the COVID protocols."

Shami had the best season of his IPL career last year when he took 20 wickets at an economy of 8.57 but did not get much support from the other pacers, who leaked runs in the death overs, eventually costing the team a play-off berth in a mixed campaign.

The team has roped in Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Moises Henriques to plug that gap.

"We can't change the past. I tried my best last season and also help the fellow pacers whenever I could. We got good overseas players now. It is a stronger squad so we should do better this time," said Shami of the team which won five games in a row but also lost matches they should have won, dashing their playoff prospects.

"Your mind has to be absolutely clear in the shortest format. As a unit we did good work but lost close matches we should have won. The support staff and players were frank with each other about that.

"Our death bowling seems better compared to last year, so we should do better."

International players including India skipper Virat Kohli have spoken about the bio-bubble life which has become the norm amid the pandemic.

Shami said it is very tough on the players.

"It is very tough as you can't meet your friends and family they way you usually do. That helps take your mind off the game which is very important. But right now it is the need of the hour. It is better to have the bubble than not having the event at all," Shami added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Shami IPL 2021 Punjab Kings death over bowling
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp