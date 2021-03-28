STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ex-Pakistan player Mohammad Asif alleges Waqar Younis used to cheat with ball to get reverse swing

Younis had called time on his international career in 2003 and he is regarded as one of the finest bowlers to come out of Pakistan.

Published: 28th March 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis (File | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Asif has alleged that Waqar Younis used to cheat with the ball in order to get more reverse swing.

In an explosive revelation, Asif has also alleged that Waqar did not know how to bowl with the new ball, and he only developed that skill during the twilight phase of his career.

In an interview with Pakistan channel ARY News, Asif said: "Waqar Younis used to cheat with the ball to do reverse swing. He did not know how to bowl with the new ball in most of his career. He learned a bit about bowling with the new ball in the twilight phase of his career."

"People know Waqar as a master of reverse swing but he never developed a single bowler who could bowl a perfect reverse swing. These people are in coaching for the last 20 years but they never produced quality bowlers. They lack consistency in making combinations. We have quantity, not quality bowlers," he added.

Waqar Younis is currently the bowling coach of Pakistan's senior side. During his playing career, Waqar Younis finished with 373 wickets in Tests and 416 scalps in ODIs.

Younis had called time on his international career in 2003 and he is regarded as one of the finest bowlers to come out of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Asif's cricketing career came to a premature end in 2010 as he was found guilty in a spot-fixing scandal. He was found guilty of deliberately bowling no-balls during Pakistan's tour of England.

As a result, in 2011, the pacer was banned from the sport of cricket for seven years. Asif played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 11 T20Is for Pakistan and the pacer managed to take 165 wickets across all formats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Asif Waqar Younis Cheating Pakistan reverse swing
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp