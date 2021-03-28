STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, England create record for hitting most sixes in three-match ODI series

India and England also feature in the list at the third spot as well after both teams registered 56 sixes in the three-match ODI series way back in 2017.

India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during final ODI match against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 28, 2021.

India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during final ODI match against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 28, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PUNE: India and England on Sunday created a new record for hitting the most number of sixes in a three-match ODI series.

The record was broken in the third ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and till now, a total of 59 sixes have been registered in the ongoing series.

In the ongoing third ODI, India has so far hit seven sixes. Previously, the record was held by New Zealand and Sri Lanka as both teams had hit a combined of 57 sixes during a three-match ODI series in 2019.

In the second ODI of the series, Ben Stokes himself had smashed 10 sixes as he played a knock of 99 runs off just 52 balls.

England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI on Sunday. India made one change in the playing XI, bringing T Natarajan in place of Kuldeep Yadav. The visitors have also made one change in their playing XI. Mark Wood replaced Tom Curran.

Down 1-0, England made a thrilling comeback in the series as the visitors had registered a crushing six-wicket win over India on Friday.

