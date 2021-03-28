Pune ODI LIVE SCORE: England opt to field against India in series decider 

Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) England won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.
India replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav with pacer T Natarajan in the playing XI.
England also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.
The three-match series is tied at 1-1, with India winning the lung opener by 66 runs while England won the second game by six wickets.
The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Jos Buttler (c/w), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.