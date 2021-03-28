India vs England: The Pune decider

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : India are inarguably the world’s foremost red-ball side. However, when it comes to white-ball cricket, they are, quite frankly, an old-fashioned outfit. The records since the beginning of 2020 indicate this. They have picked up a series win over Australia (2-1) but have lost to New Zealand (0-3), a return series against Australia (1- 2) and face a decider against England in Pune on Sunday. Lose that and Virat Kohli & Co will lose three consecutive 50- over bilaterals.

Sure, one can argue that the 50-over bilaterals frequently lack context and these losses really don’t count for much in the larger picture. But, these losses is a continuation of a broader trend: India’s template when it comes to ODIs is perhaps past its shelf life. Their method, especially when it comes to setting targets, is cautious starts, keep wickets in the bank before exploding at the death. Even as a few sides have started treating ODIs as an extended T20 international — especially on good batting wickets — the Indian team management swears by methods from at least 15-20 years ago. Playing cricket this way has already cost them on several occasions.

Why? Playing conservatively at the top (the management believes that 40 to 45 for no loss from the first powerplay is a good start) frequently means they just about get to a par score. This was in evidence in both matches of the ODI series so far. Moeen Ali’s spell of 10-0-47-0 (with one boundary) in the second ODI is a fair reflection of a lack of proactive approach against one of the weakest links in the opposition ranks. Cautious starts on flat tracks meant they finished with par scores.

The only reason why this series is heading in a decider is because of one English collapse. Cast your mind back to the first ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton last year. The visitors finished with 347 for four. But it was overhauled with nine balls remaining. That’s the other worrying trend. The bowlers have performed admirably but they have stopped being effective of late. In Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, the two wristspinners conjured up magic on a regular basis.

That sprinkling of stardust has practically gone. As a result, it’s put more pressure on the pacers to asphyxiate the batsmen. Since the beginning of 2019 alone, India have lost thrice while defending 335 or above. This, in a nutshell, points to both issues mentioned above: slow starts coupled with spinners going for plenty. Even as the likes of England have reinvented the ODI wheel, India have, by and large, remained true to one of the oldest maxims: keep wickets before going hard at the death. If they can break free from those self-imposed shackles and take a leap of faith, their potential is limitless. If they do decide to embrace it in the third ODI, they will have improved of chances of not losing for a third consecutive ODI series.