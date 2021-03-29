STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All in England squad have taken great learning from Curran's knock, says England's Jos Buttler

At one stage, England -- chasing 330 -- was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game with his brilliant batting.

England batsmen Sam Curran plays a shot during the 3rd ODI match against India, at MCA Stadium in Pune, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: England's Jos Buttler, who led the side in the last two ODIs against India, has said that all-rounder Sam Curran's unbeaten knock of 95 runs in series decided on Sunday is great learning for all the squad members.

Curran's innings, however, went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

At one stage, England -- chasing 330 -- was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game with his brilliant batting. However, T Natarajan defended 14 runs in the final over, and the hosts clinched the series.

"Sam's a young guy, and many guys are never really exposed to that kind of situation in their whole career, so he'll take great learning from that. I can't think of many times myself that I've been in those situations, so there's always a bit of suck-it-and-see about how to make the right decisions and take the game forward," Buttler said in a virtual post-match press conference on Sunday.

"So he'll be much better equipped if he's ever in that situation again, and I'm looking at it as well, as a fellow player and the other guys in the team, if we were in Sam's situation, how would we take that game forward. So all of us in the team, and the squad, will have taken great learning from watching him, and trying to think through how we would take that situation down individually as well," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman backed the side's attacking approach and said back-to-back series loss against India in the limited-overs series were the only two out of 11.

"We have been a brilliant side for over a long period of time. We have lost those two series but that's the only two series loss in our last 11 series. We are still a very good side and touched on expanding that talent pool with few guys missing from this side and guys coming to have opportunities is fantastic. That's the big part of us getting better and better as a side. We never want to put limitations on what they are capable of. We will continue to try and push the boundaries," he said.

When asked about Liam Livingstone, who made his debut in the second ODI, Buttler said, "Playing in those two games the way he has shown us that we are doing things right and people are getting a message that how we want people to play and they feel the freedom to come in and play that way straight away. Liam is obviously a very attacking and aggressive batsman and we want to play him in exactly that fashion. He comes in and does that. It's brilliant to see someone like that coming in and play straight away in that fashion."

