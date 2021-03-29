STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shikhar Dhawan feels he made most of his chances against England

Dhawan accumulated 171 runs in the series, nearly missing out on a century in the first ODI as he got out on 98 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PUNE: India batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he enjoyed his time in the ODI series against England and made the most of his chances.

India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Dhawan accumulated 171 runs in the series, nearly missing out on a century in the first ODI as he got out on 98 runs.

"I was always in the groove. Once I got the chance, I made the most of it. It's a good feeling to bat like this, I really enjoyed it. I was playing domestic cricket, I was preparing for it and that was the best match practice I could get coming into this series. The wicket was good for the last two matches and it stayed true today as well. I enjoy playing on bouncy tracks," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

Earlier, Sam Curran's 95-run knock went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the third ODI.

India's batting unit displayed a change of approach and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329.

Pant (78), Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors.

The Virat Kohli-led side won all the series in this England's tour of India. India clinched the four-match Test series 3-1 and then went onto win the five-match T20I series 3-2. 

