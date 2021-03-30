STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irfan Pathan fourth player to test COVID-19 positive after playing Road Safety World Series

Before Irfan, his elder brother Yusuf, legendary Sachin Tendulkar and S Badrinath have all taken to twitter to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday became the fourth Indian cricketer to test COVID-19 positive, having recently taken part in the veteran's Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur, which is fast turning out to be a super spreader.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home.

I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan tweeted.

"Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health," he further wrote.

Road Safety World Series is a private tournament that didn't have BCCI approval as it was only meant for retired cricketers.

The worst part was that the organisers didn't restrict crowd movement even when BCCI made the later part of England series a closed door affair.

Spectators were not wearing mask and questions are being raised as to what kind of bio-bubble was created by the organisers of the Road Safety World Series.

