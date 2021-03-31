STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England pacer Jofra Archer undergoes successful surgery, to begin two weeks' rehabilitation

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

Published: 31st March 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jofra Archer (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday said that pacer Jofra Archer has undergone successful surgery on his right hand, and the player will now begin two weeks of rehabilitation.

"England pace bowler Jofra Archer underwent successful surgery to his right hand on Monday. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand," ECB said in a statement.

"He will now commence two weeks of rehabilitation. The consultant will review him before returning to training," it added.

ECB further stated that further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection.

"Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact on his availability," the statement read.

Speaking before the start of the recently-concluded ODI series against India, regular skipper Eoin Morgan had made it clear that calls regarding Archer's injury and healing process would be taken by the pacer in consultation with the medical team. 

