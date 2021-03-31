STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hopefully 2021 is the year that luck changes and Punjab lifts IPL trophy, says Dawid Malan

Malan, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore in the IPL auction, will play his first season of the tournament.

Published: 31st March 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

England batsman Dawid Malan (File | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Number one T20I ranked batsman Dawid Malan feels 2021 might be the year where fortune changes and Punjab Kings finally lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on the back of some match-winning performances.

Last month, the Punjab-based franchise had changed its name and logo ahead of the IPL auction. England batsman Malan vows to take the side to the IPL finals and wants to win the cash-rich league for the fans of Punjab.

"Message for all the fans and whoever watches the game, we are grateful to your support and hopefully this year is the year that the luck changes for us and we can put in some good match-winning performances, make the playoffs and hopefully win that trophy in the end," Malan said in a video posted on Punjab Kings' Twitter.

Malan, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore in the IPL auction, will play his first season of the tournament.

"Great to be part of the team. Great to get to meet some of the guys and see how they do their work. They made me feel extremely comfortable, extremely welcome which is you know a massive hurdle in joining a new team," said Malan.

"Especially when you are playing in your first IPL. So I can't thank the guys enough, it feels really good to be here, good to watch the boys go about their work and get stuck in," he added.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings revealed their jersey for the upcoming IPL. The franchise will be seen donning a red jersey with golden stripes for this season, opting for a different, unique design for this new-look team.

Apart from the jersey, Punjab Kings batsmen will also be seen wearing golden helmets for this season's IPL. These jerseys can be seen on the cricket field for the first time when Punjab Kings play the Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Kings Dawid Malan IPL 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp