STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day in 1995: Steve Waugh registered his highest Test score

Waugh played 168 Tests and scored 10,927 runs at an average of 51.06. He is at the eleventh spot in the all-time run-scorer list of the longest format.

Published: 01st May 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on this day, 26 years ago, that former Australia skipper Steve Waugh registered his highest Test score as he went on to play an innings of 200 against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston.

In the final Test of the four-match series, playing against a fearsome West Indies attack spearheaded by Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose, Waugh stood firmly at one end and guided the side to post 531 runs in the first innings after the hosts were bundled out for 265.

Waugh's double ton was studded with 17 fours and one six. In the second innings, Paul Reiffel and Shane Warne scalped four wickets each to bundle Windies out for 213.

The visitors won the match by an innings and 53 runs under the leadership of Mark Taylor. Steve Waugh was awarded as the Player of the Match for his spectacular batting performance.

Australia also won the series 2-1 and with this, the team from Down Under became the first side to defeat the invincible Caribbean team on their own soil in 15 years.

Waugh played 168 Tests and scored 10,927 runs at an average of 51.06. He is at the eleventh spot in the all-time run-scorer list of the longest format.

In 325 ODIs, the middle-order batsman amassed 7,569 runs. He hammered 35 centuries and 95 fifties across all formats.

Under Steve Waugh, Australia also won the 1999 World Cup which was played in the UK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve Waugh highest Test score Australia
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp