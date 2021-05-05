STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID crisis: After IPL, T20 World Cup at stake

Covid cases force BCCI to postpone league, World Cup may move to UAE from India 

Published: 05th May 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup (Photo | ICC T20 World Cup Twitter)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The BCCI’s worst fears have come true. In fact, the concerns raised by the IPL Governing Council  as early as January has come to bite them. Mid-way through the tournament,the IPL has been postponed indefinitely after five individuals tested Covid-19 positive in three different teams in a bio-secure environment. Financial repercurssions aside (estimated around `2,000 crores), the decision means the T20 World Cup which India is scheduled to host in October-November is now all but certain to be heading to the United Arab Emirates.

It culminates a week during which the BCCI and the IPL has faced criticism for going ahead with the event in New Delhi and Ahmedabad — two of the worst-hit cities in terms of the pandemic . “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” the IPL said in a statement.

After Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach L Balaji and their service staff too tested positive. It forced the IPL and the BCCI into a huddle. With the virus breaching the bubble, there were concerns among the players. It is understood that the BCCI is looking to find a window to complete the remaining matches or to host a fresh mini-IPL. It could take place before the T20 World Cup or after, which is now moving closer to the UAE with every passing day. Although the ICC was expected to decide on the World Cup only in June, the decision to postpone the IPL in India allows them to act quick. It will ensure more preparation time as the event is only six months away. 

Relief for players

The decision to postpone the IPL was greeted with relief by players, who have been living under constant fear, especially after they found the bubble to be vulnerable over the past week. Unlike the centralised bio-bubble that was in place for the last IPL in the UAE, this hasn’t been as secure and fool-proof. Even though the BCCI has cleared the players to return home, teams with Covid-19 positive cases will stay put in respective bubbles to complete their six-day isolation period and have to test negative thrice before stepping out. Meanwhile, the Australian contingent in the IPL have been told to make a choice. They can either stay in India until their government opens the border for them or head to a different country where they can quarantine for 14 days before heading back home. 

Isolation to continue

With franchises handling the bubble this time, the players have not had full faith in the bubble, more so because the caravan format has ensured frequent air travels, which proved to be costly. All positive cases have been reported only after the teams moved from Chennai and Mumbai to Delhi and Ahmedabad. 
 

TAGS
BCCI IPL 2021 T20 World cup coronavirus India
