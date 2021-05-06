STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time, says Shane Warne

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne on Thursday expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in India amid the rampant second wave in the country.

The former Rajasthan Royals skipper said he was sad to see "wonderful" country India going through tough times. The spin legend also urged everyone to be "safe" and "take care" as India battles the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time. Please be safe and look after yourself and your families, so sad what's happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support (red heart emoji)," Warner tweeted.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The left-handed batsman also urged everyone to get vaccinated as it will 'help us defeat' the coronavirus.

Dhawan also thanked the frontline warriors for their "sacrifices and dedication" which they have shown as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

"Vaccinated..Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus," Dhawan tweeted.

Dhawan was playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. 

