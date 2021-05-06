TNPL officials adopt wait and watch policy

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaks in the bio-bubble led to several players and support staff of various teams in the IPL to test positive for coronavirus and that prompted the BCCI to postpone the league. With the second wave of Covid still on, and with an alarming rise in number of Covid cases, there are apprehensions in the cricket fraternity in Tamil Nadu on whether the TNPL will start next month in four districts in the state.

However, the TNPL governing council is keen to conduct the tournament subject to approval Tamil Nadu government’s approval. “We are keen to have the TNPL subject to the approval of the Tamil Nadu government. At the moment, our strategy is wait and watch. The Covid situation is bound to come under control with the various measures of the government.

The team owners, too, are keen to play the tournament,’’ said a top source in the TNPL. The TNPL think-tank does not want people to compare the local league with the IPL. “The IPL is a very big platform. The logistics are totally different from that of TNPL,’’ insisted the source.