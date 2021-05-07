STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-player serves patients

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country hard in the second wave and Delhi has been one of the worst affected.

Chetanya Nanda

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country hard in the second wave and Delhi has been one of the worst affected. There have even been instances where all the family members have been infected with the virus. In such a situation, getting something as basic as food becomes tough.

In fact, it becomes even more difficult for people, who stay alone and are infected. But, common citizens of the country have been opening their arms, providing food to such people in need and delivering it at their doorstep.

While some have been charging money for it, there are some, who are doing it out of sheer goodwill. Former Delhi cricketer, Chetanya Nanda belongs to the latter category as he is providing free meals including lunch and dinner from his restaurant Chik Chow.

The 42-year-old is not even charging the patients for delivery and is  instead using their own restaurant delivery person. Their meals include rotis (as per the number the patient wants), dal and mixed vegetables. He started this initiative around ten days ago. Initially he received around 10 orders, which has only increased ever since. On Wednesday, 150 orders were placed. This service is provided for people in the radius of around 7kms from the restaurant at New Friends Colony in the capital.

“Last year comparatively, there were not too many people who were suffering from Covid-19. But this time, more people are ill due to the same. The biggest problem is that they are not able to make their own food. People can reach out to us – on WhatsApp or phone call -- and we will deliver the food accordingly. There is general trust, we do not ask people who call us for food to provide a (Covid) positive certificate also.” 

