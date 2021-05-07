STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

World Test Championship final: Team India picked, lobbying on to decide quarantine norms

India though included KL Rahul, who underwent surgery for appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, who is recovering from Covid-19, but the duo will have to clear fitness tests.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and England captain Joe Root

India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and England captain Joe Root (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the notable omissions from India's 20-member squad for the World Test Championship final and the five Tests against England that commences on August 4 in Nottingham.

India though included KL Rahul, who underwent surgery for appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, who is recovering from Covid-19, but the duo will have to clear fitness tests.

The selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma by and large retained the same set of players who made history in Australia this January and followed it up with a series win over England at home. The five-member panel also kept their faith in Mayank Agarwal, who after struggling in Australia, lost his spot to Shubman Gill at the top.

Prithvi Shaw, who was back amongst the runs had been tipped by many to get the nod, but it is understood that his lack of game time with the red-ball went against him.

The 20-member squad and support staff led by head coach Ravi Shastri are expected to assemble in Mumbai by May last week, where they will undergo a week's quarantine and undergo two or three Covid tests. 

With India currently in UK's travel red-list, the BCCI is not keen on taking any chances and will not entertain any requests of home quarantine from any of the players.

Instead, all are expected to assemble in Mumbai by May 24 with a Covid negative report in hand. They will be kept in hard quarantine for a week and have to test negative for Covid-19 twice or thrice before boarding the flight to the UK on June 2. 

The women's team, scheduled to play one Test and a limited-overs series against their English counterparts, will also travel with the men's team. The point of entry in the UK is yet to be decided.

Indian citizens are barred from entering the UK but elite sportspersons are allowed entry provided they undergo 10-day quarantine in a government-approved hotel. It is learnt that the BCCI and ECB will request the local authorities to keep the hard quarantine days to three as they are spending one-week isolation in Mumbai. 

"Negotiations are on to allow players to train and practice after three days while continuing to be under quarantine. We did this in Australia too. And hopefully, we can get to do the same in the UK too," sources tracking the developments told The New Indian Express.

There is confidence in the board circles that the norms will be relaxed as everyone heading to the UK will be vaccinated by then. 

Meanwhile, the BCCI is also waiting to hear from the ECB on whether the players can bring their families. 

With the Covid situation dire in India, players are keen to take their families to the UK as it will at least keep their mind focussed on cricket rather than on the situation back home. But whether the UK authorities clear this request remains to be seen as the privilege extended to sportspersons may not be extended to their families. 

In case, it is cleared, the BCCI and ECB have to find a way to work out a model where they will be able to quarantine and join the players later on. 

As reported by The New Indian Express earlier, Indian players are likely to get a break from June 22 to July 8 in the UK.

Squad: Kohli (C), Rahane (vc), Rohit, Gill, Agarwal, Pujara, Vihari, Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, Washington, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh, Rahul*, Saha* (wk). *subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Team India World Test Championship Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hardik Pandya Kuldeep Yadav Prithvi Shaw KL Rahul Wriddhiman Saha
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp