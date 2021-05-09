STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya loses father to COVID-19

Young Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai Sakariya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya

Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Young Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai Sakariya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday.

He was 42 and was battling the infection for the past few days.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association condoled the demise, saying "Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association is deeply saddened on the sad demise of cricketer Chetan Sakariya's father."

"...Saurashtra Cricket Association conveys heartfelt condolences to Chetan and prays to the Almighty to give enough strength to everyone in his family to bear the loss and grant eternal peace to the departed noble soul," the cricket body said in a brief statement.

The 22-year-old Chetan played for the Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, which was indefinitely suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble on May 4.

Chetan, a left-arm pacer, has played 15 first class matches for Saurashtra, in which he has picked 41 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals also condoled his father's demise.

"It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with COVID-19 earlier today.

We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," the franchhise tweeted.

