STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead as cricketers extend Mother's Day greetings

Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina termed his mother as the biggest inspiration and thanked her for showing the southpaw the right path.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the nation celebrates the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Indian cricketers poured heart-warming wishes for their moms on the occasion of Mother's Day.

While legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked his mother for always loving the former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag penned an emotional poem for his mom in Hindi.

"Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina termed his mother as the "biggest inspiration" and thanked her for showing the southpaw the right path.

"Thank you mom for always being my pillar of strength & showing me the right guidance. You will reamin my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa," Raina tweeted.

Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished the "greatest teacher" (mother) a happy Mother's Day.

"My greatest teacher and my best friend- happy Mother's Day Ma," Dhawan captioned the post on Instagram.

On Saturday, athletes from the Indian hockey contingent thanked their mothers for their unconditional and endless love, prayer, and support that has helped them achieve success in the sport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag Mothers Day
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp