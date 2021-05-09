STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspension of IPL due to COVID is reminder of game's vulnerability: Ex-Australia skipper Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell said that the suspension of IPL 2021 could set a precedent and it may see the T20 World Cup being postponed or moved.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to rising Covid-19 cases is a reminder of the game's vulnerability.

IPL 2021 season was suspended indefinitely due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. A number of players tested positive within the bio-bubble and as a result, the tournament had to be postponed.

"The suspension of the 2021 IPL tournament because of surging Covid infections and deaths among the public, and a number of participants testing positive, was a reminder of the game's vulnerability," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"In the past, tours have been aborted and matches abandoned for a variety of reasons. Many of these involved back stories, some of which were tragic and others amusing," he added.

Chappell also said that the suspension of IPL 2021 could set a precedent and it may see the T20 World Cup being postponed or moved. India is set to host the T20 World Cup in October-November this year.

"In the current disastrous climate, the suspension of the IPL could also produce a precedent. It may lead to the World T20 event, programmed for India later in the year, either being postponed or moved," said Chappell.

Chappell also highlighted some instances where the game of cricket came to a halt due to various reasons. "In 1969, England toured a bitterly divided Pakistan where the series was haunted by protests from the beginning. When a riot brought the third Test in Karachi to a premature halt, the England team flew home immediately," said Chappell.

"In the match, Colin "Ollie" Milburn had completed his second Test century after being recalled from Australia, where he had enjoyed a prolific Sheffield Shield season with Western Australia. In one innings he smoked a scintillating double-century against Queensland, where he scored a believe-it-or-not 180 runs in a single session. Milburn's excellent Shield form and subsequent Test century looked to have cemented his spot in the England team, but sadly he never represented his country again. On returning home he was involved in a serious car accident which resulted in him losing sight in one eye. It was a sad end to the career of one of cricket's great entertainers and characters," he added.

The former Australia skipper also talked about how the fourth Test between England and Pakistan came to a premature end in 2006 after Pakistan walked off the field after being accused of ball-tampering.

"At the same ground in 2006 the fourth Test between England and Pakistan came to a premature end with much recrimination. Pakistan forfeited the match after refusing to take the field when the team was accused of ball-tampering and penalised five runs. Despite cricket employing more sheriffs than you'd find in the old American Wild West, the Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, could not be coaxed into taking his team back onto the field," said Chappell.

"After a lengthy delay the match was awarded to England on a forfeit.In a disgraceful attempt at compromise, the ICC subsequently declared the match a draw in 2008. However, integrity finally won out in 2009 when the decision was reversed at the behest of the MCC, who quite rightly claimed that to not uphold the laws set a dangerous precedent," he added.

