Virat Kohli expresses gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers amid testing COVID-19 times

Virat Kohli expressed gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers who have helped everyone in difficult times in fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday expressed gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers who have helped everyone in difficult times in fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have joined hands with the crowd-funding platform Ketto to start their fundraising campaign 'In This Together' with an aim to raise Rs 7 crore to help India in these testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also contributed Rs 2 crores for the initiative.

India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Kohli on Sunday thanked everyone who came forward to help each other in these testing times.

"I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare & frontline workers, I am in awe of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times & helped each other. India is grateful to have heroes like you," Kohli tweeted.

Anushka termed frontline workers as the "real heroes" of the nation.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation," Anushka tweeted.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country.

India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4000 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

  • Dr.Cajetan Coelho
    Healthcare and frontline workers are serving humanity with dedication and courage. May they and their loved ones be blessed with good health.
    11 hours ago reply
