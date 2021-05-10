STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma get first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Published: 10th May 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on Instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfie infront of a vaccination centre.

"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on his Twitter handle.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three and a half month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Ishant Sharma COVID Vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp