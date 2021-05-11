STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Enough depth in Indian squad, 'covered all bases': Parthiv Patel on World Test Championship final

The BCCI has named a 20-member squad which will also have standby players for the WTC final and the five-match Test series against England that follows.

Published: 11th May 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Retired Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel

Retired Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel lavished praise on the recently picked squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, slated to be played in June. The BCCI has named a 20-member squad (two subject to fitness clearance) which will also have standby players for the WTC final and the five-match Test series against England that follows.

Parthiv, who represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is, feels Team India has covered all the bases for the UK tour. "I think it looks a really strong squad. If you want to compare India and New Zealand squad, I think we have covered all the bases. You talk about fast bowlers, we've got Bumrah, Ishan, Shami and if either of them is not fit then there's Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav," said Parthiv on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected

"There's enough depth in the squad. If we talk about batsmen -- Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant -- there's a proper band of proper batsmen who can bat well in England," he added.

Further elaborating, Parthiv, who powered Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, cited the example of KL Rahul who isn't the first choice opener in Tests, and despite that, the squad looks well balanced to take on New Zealand in the WTC final.

"Everyone scored runs, and there is a spare batsman in KL Rahul. Imagine KL Rahul not finding a space in the Test squad, so how strong this squad could be. Then there is Axar Patel, who was probably been the Man of the Match in a lot of matches against England," said Parthiv.

"He came in place of Ravindra Jadeja and never felt like Ravindra Jadeja was out. Now Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin will be back, so I think this squad looks really strong," he added.

The WTC final gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day. While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe.

Team India's preparation will start on May 25 when they enter the bio-bubble created for them here in India itself. The 8-day bubble will be followed by another 10-day quarantine in the UK before the boys take on the Kiwis in Southampton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Test Championship Parthiv Patel WTC final Indian cricket BCCI Rohit Sharma Shubhman Gill
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp