STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush Chawla's father, says Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar said he is praying that God gives Piyush and his family all the strength to help endure the loss.

Published: 11th May 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been left "heartbroken" following the demise of leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father Pramod Kumar Chawla. Piyush's father passed away on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

Tendulkar said he is praying that God gives Piyush and his family all the strength to help endure the loss.

"It's heartbreaking to know about the demise of Piyush's father. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to him and his family & praying that God gives them all the strength to help endure this loss," Tendulkar tweeted.

Piyush mourned the demise of his father and said life won't be the same without him as he lost a "pillar of strength".

Mumbai Indians -- Piyush's Indian Premier League (IPL) team -- also sent out the condolence message for the veteran spinner.

He has picked 156 wickets in the IPL and played the 2020 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was roped in by Mumbai Indians during the IPL auctions in February this year.

The last few days have been sad for the Indian cricket fraternity as Rajasthan Royals' young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya also lost his father due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister last week. The Bengaluru-based cricketer's mother had passed away due to COVID-19 in April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Piyush Chawla Piyush Chawla father death coronavirus
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp