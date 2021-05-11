STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand players likely to depart for UK from Maldives this weekend: Head coach Gary Stead

Stead also said that it is unclear whether the Black Caps will have to undergo quarantine in UK after coming from Maldives.

Published: 11th May 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand head cricket coach Gary Stead

New Zealand head cricket coach Gary Stead. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Tuesday said the Kiwi players who are in Maldives are likely to depart for the UK this weekend. After the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, UK-bound Kiwi Test cricketers headed to Maldives and now the group is currently undergoing quarantine there.

Stead also said that it is unclear whether the Black Caps will have to undergo quarantine in UK after coming from Maldives. The Kiwi group in Maldives includes Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek.

"I don't know all the details right now. My understanding is that they are looking to leave (Maldives) somewhere around the time that we leave -- May 15, 16 or 17 -- in that time frame. My understanding is that England board is still working through the final details of what it means to come through the Maldives as supposed to New Zealand. They can still work on their fitness. So I don't see it as a bad thing. It's an adapting world and I think that's just something we've got to keep doing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

New Zealand are slated to lock horns against England in a two-match Test series, beginning June 2 and then the side will square off against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). Pacer Trent Boult chose to head back home after the IPL and as a result, he will be missing the first Test against England.

"Everyone has got their reasons around it. India changed very, very quickly, over the space of two or three days, and there were options put in front of the guys and he (Boult) felt for him and his mental health, the best thing he could do was get home for a while," said Stead.

"He is a professional, he has been there in the international circuit for a long time now. He will be ready. We are working through what build-up looks like to him and his readiness for the World Test Championship final when he comes back to us," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gary Stead New Zealand Cricket IPL 2021 World Test Championship WTC final
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp