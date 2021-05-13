STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Look foward to see Indian women's cricket team soar under your guidance: WV Raman to Ramesh Powar

WV Raman, the outgoing coach of the women's national cricket team, congratulated Ramesh Powar on being named the new coach.

Published: 13th May 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Indian women's team head coach WV Raman

Outgoing Indian women's team head coach WV Raman (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: WV Raman, the outgoing coach of the women's national cricket team, on Thursday congratulated Ramesh Powar on being named the new coach.

"All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance," tweeted Raman.

Powar's first assignment as coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

On April 13, the BCCI had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years.

In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia.

Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course.

