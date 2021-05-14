STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia all set for T20I, ODI series in West Indies

This will be the Australians' maiden visit to the Caribbean in five years, and only their third overseas tour since COVID-19 ravaged the world.

Published: 14th May 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Cricket Team

Australia Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

ST LUCIA: Australia are all set to tour West Indies for a five T20 International (T20I) and three One-day International (ODI) series from July 9 till 24, in preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year in India.

This will be the Australians' maiden visit to the Caribbean in five years, and only their third overseas tour since Covid-19 ravaged the world.

All the T20I matches will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, following which the teams will move to Barbados for the one-dayers, which will be played at the Kensington Oval.

Incidentally, the Kensington Oval is the same venue where Australian batsman Mike Hussey had smashed an amazing unbeaten 60 off 24 deliveries in a 2010 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

The One-day International series is part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Super League, which will determine automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Following the announcement of the fortnight-long series, Cricket Australia (CA) is expected to name the squad for the Caribbean tour next week.

The Australian men's team has not toured the Caribbean since the 2016 ODI tri-series also involving South Africa. The Steve Smith-led side had defeated the West Indies in the final by 58 runs.

Itinerary:

T20I series (All matches at Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia) First T20: July 9; Second T20: July 10; Third T20: July 12; Fourth T20: July 14; Fifth T20: July 16.

ODI series (All matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados) First ODI: July 20 (D/N); Second ODI: July 22 (D/N); Third ODI: July 24 (July 24, D/N).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Australia Cricket West Indies Australia vs West Indies Australia vs West Indies Series Australia vs West Indies T20 Series Australia vs West Indies ODI Series
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp