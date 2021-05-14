STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia Test captain Tim Paine clarifies on India comments after being slammed

Tim Paine said that his comments that India simply outplayed us didn't get reported and he ended up only being slammed.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia Test captain Tim Paine was caught off-guard by the backlash on social media over his comments that the Indian cricket team is good at "creating these sideshows", which "distracted" his team and it went on to lose the final Test at the Gabba -- and with it the series 1-2.

The wicketkeeper said he "certainly wasn't making any excuses" for the side's series defeat.

"I was asked a number of things, and one of those was talking about the challenges of playing against India. One of them is the distraction they can create. There was a lot of talk that they weren't going to Brisbane. They're always changing gloves and bringing out physios and all that can get on your nerves. Just said that was one of the things that probably distracted me and took my eye of the ball at times," Paine said on the Gilly and Goss podcast, hosted by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and Tim Gossage.

The skipper added that his comments that India "simply outplayed us" didn't get reported and he ended up only being slammed.

"But also, I did say that they simply outplayed us and that they deserved to win but they left that one out. The Indian fans have been slamming me on social media. They say that I'm making excuses again but it's all good fun," said Paine.

Paine had said on Wednesday that the Australians were distracted by India's apparent reluctance to play at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 2020/21 Test series.

"Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that," Paine had said while speaking at a function for the Chappell Foundation at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday night, according to news.com.au.

Rumours abounded during the third Test of the series in Sydney that India were reluctant to play the fourth Test at the Gabba due to the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane. It had led to Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates warning India to follow quarantine guidelines or don't come at all.

The third Test ended in a draw from a position of advantage for Australia and India eventually played at the Gabba - Australia's stronghold -- and won.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tim Paine india vs australia India vs Australia Test series India vs Australia series
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • John A Moses MD
    Tim Paine doesn’t realize that he takes part in sledging which is unfair to the opposition. His batting is not strong enough to be in the eleven. The team will be stronger without him. There are better wicketkeeper batsmen in Australia.
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp