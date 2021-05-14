STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: UPCA to distribute one-time payment for Ex-Ranji players who have attained 50 years of age

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has decided to help the former Ranji players amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, there are many who have found the going tough. And the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has decided to help the former Ranji players amid the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the association wrote: "Important information -- UPCA Announced Financial Relief to ex-ranji Players amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic! #UPCA."

The image attached with the post read: "UPCA acknowledges the contribution of Ex Ranji cricketers hence in order to provide financial assistance to such cricketers during the ongoing pandemic, it has decided to distribute one time payment for Ex Ranji cricketers who has attained 50 years of age.

"The assistance has been categorised as per number of matches played by the cricketer i.e. 1to 5 matches - Rs 50,000, 6 to 15 matches - Rs 75,000, 16 to 24 matches - Rs 1,00,000.

"The association has previously benefitted many cricketers under the aforesaid scheme. It should also be noted that the aforesaid amount will be paid by the association as one time payment only. All essential documents and communications have been sent to the eligible cricketers under this scheme and advised ex-cricketers to initiate the procedure."

The rising COVID-19 cases saw the BCCI suspend the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on May 4. SunRisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha testing positive on May 4 after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises was the final nail in the coffin.

While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad. With Saha testing positive, the game between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed.

This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the league was suspended with an eye on the safety of every person involved with the league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
