STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tests negative for COVID, may fly home next week

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has tested negative for COVID and will leave for Australia hopefully over the next week.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has tested negative and will leave for Australia hopefully over the next week, the franchise has said.

"Hussey has tested negative. It is not yet decided how he will go. It may not be Maldives since we are hearing that it is closed. But he will leave in the coming week, hopefully," the CSK chief executive officer Kashi Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

The other Australians, who were part of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL), are in Maldives serving quarantine before their departure to Australia.

However, the Health Protection Agency of Maldives had earlier this week announced that tourist visas from South Asian countries will be halted from May 13 onwards.

The decision comes in the wake of a huge second wave that India is reeling under and also rising numbers in cases in other South Asian nations.

The Australian government has banned direct flights from India till May 15.

CSK is likely to wait till Sunday when the flight ban will end or will be reviewed to take further decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Hussey CSK Chennai Super Kings COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp