Jofra Archer will be key for England in Ashes: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh said that pace bowler Jofra Archer will be key for England during the Ashes series Down Under later this year.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh said on Thursday that pace bowler Jofra Archer will be key for England during the Ashes series Down Under later this year.

"He's something different and will enjoy the pace and bounce of the Australian wickets and is potentially a world-class bowler," Waugh said on Road To The Ashes podcast.

The Ashes begins on December 8, with Australia playing host to England.

"The first time I saw him, I thought he looked very similar to the first time I saw Curtly Ambrose [former West Indies pace bowler], in that he has the ability to lift an extra gear and he can make things happen quickly. So, for me, he really is a trump-card for England's chances in Australia. I think the key player is Jofra Archer," said Waugh.

Waugh further said that the batting order of both sides is brittle and teams getting 600 runs across two innings will win the series.

"Both batting orders have been a bit brittle over the last six to 12 months and England  like Australia  need to get 600 runs on the board across both innings and then both teams are capable of bowling the opposition out twice, so it's really up to the batters to lay the platform," added Waugh.

