STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pick Shardul Thakur as third seamer in World Test Championship final: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar feels Shardul will be more useful than the likes of Siraj and Ishant in the first half of English summer as he can swing the ball.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India should play Shardul Thakur as the third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said.

Manjrekar feels Thakur will be more useful than the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Ishant Sharma in the first half of English summer as he can swing the ball.

"When India play New Zealand in the first half of the English summer in the World Test Championship final, I would prefer Shardul Thakur -- being a swing bowler -- to be the third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.com

"Let me elaborate: when India were in New Zealand, one of the things that India missed was a proper swing bowler. I know Indians didn't bat well but one of the reasons why New Zealand won was because they had proper swing bowlers who could exploit the conditions in New Zealand," he said.

Manjrekar explained the reason behind the conditions in England being helpful.

"Now the first half of the English summer, the sun doesn't come out as much. So the condition will be similar to what we had in New Zealand," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shardul Thakur World Test Championship World Test Championship Final Sanjay Manjrekar India vs New Zealand
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp