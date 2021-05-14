Powar head coach of women’s cricket team

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two-And-A-Half-Years after the Committee of Administrators then in charge of the BCCI refused to offer Ramesh Powar an extension as head coach of the women’s cricket team, he returned to the hot seat on Thursday. Like Powar back in 2018, WV Raman, who guided the team to T20 World Cup final in 2020, has been unceremoniously dumped much to the surprise of the team. Powar will be the team’s fourth coach in as many years.

The Cricket Advisory Committee of the BCCI comprising of Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Kulkarni recommended Powar after interviewing eight candidates. The BCCI had advertised for the position after Raman’s tenure came to an end after the series against South Africa in March. All things had pointed to Raman being given an extension as the new requirement also needed the head coach to handle the women’s A team as well as the Under-19 side.

Moreover, with the 50-over World Cup less than a year away, the players were keen on continuity, but the CAC seems to have thought otherwise. The first signs of Raman not getting a new contract came from the selectors’ camp when they asked the BCCI to have a rethink on the head coach after the defeat to South Africa at home. However, Raman and the team had very little time to prepare as it was their first series in over a year since the T20 World Cup final. In fact, the selectors had made it even more difficult for Raman by picking an under-strength side which received criticism from several quarters.

Interestingly, among the last three coaches who have handled the women’s team, Raman was popular among the players, who banked on his technical acumen. On Wednesday, the CAC’s decision to interview Powar itself raised a few eyebrows, especially given the ugly episode between him and ODI captain Mithali Raj in 2018. Although Powar had little fault on his side, he was the one who got the boot. It is understood that the CAC asked Powar about the episode during the interview. “He said ‘he doesn’t have any issue to work with anyone’ and said he wasn’t at fault,” Lal said.

For a side that was neglected by the BCCI for years, that it repeatedly changes the head coach doesn’t augur well for the team. For a side that is building a team for the World Cup, continuity plays a huge role. Moreover, how will Powar work with a captain who accused him of being “unfair and discriminatory” with a World Cup on the horizon?

