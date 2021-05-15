STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gurugram Police thanks India opener Shikhar Dhawan for donating oxygen concentrators

India opener Shikhar Dhawan's gesture of charity was acknowledged by Gurugram Police.

Published: 15th May 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India opener Shikhar Dhawan's gesture of charity was acknowledged by Gurugram Police which tweeted a photograph of several neatly-packed oxygen concentrators, donated by the India limited-overs opener, lying in their office for distribution.

"Taking forward our committed efforts. Grateful to @SDhawan25 for providing Oxygen Concentrators," wrote Gurgaon Police on its Twitter handle late on Friday night.

Dhawan, who was enjoying a stellar run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals until the tournament was postponed due to bio-bubble breach, tweeted in response, "Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!"

While wishing everyone "Eid Mubarak", Dhawan requested everyone to stay safe.

The opener was also the face of the Delhi Capitals' "plasma donation" drive, urging people, who had recovered from Covid-19, to come forward and donate their blood plasma to save the lives of the critically ill.

"I am committed to helping India fight COVID-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? The only way to make a difference is -- TOGETHER," Dhawan had tweeted recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen concentrators Gurugram police Shikhar Dhawan COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp