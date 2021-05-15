STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Self-explanatory' that other Australian bowlers were aware of ball-tampering: Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa in 2018.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft

Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Cameron Bancroft, one of the three central figures in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, says it is "self explanatory" that apart from Steven Smith, David Warner and himself, Australian bowlers were also aware of the illegal tactics during the Newlands Test.

Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa in 2018, a scandal that had rocked Australian and world cricket.

In an interview with 'The Guardian', asked if some of the bowlers knew what he was doing, Bancroft replied: "Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part.

"Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory," he added.

Asked again if his bowling colleagues had some knowledge of what was happening, he replied: "Uh yeah, look. I think, yeah, I think it's pretty probably self-explanatory."

The Australian bowling attack in the Newlands Test had comprised pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Bancroft, who is currently playing for Durham in the English County Championship, said he wanted to be "liked" by his teammates and in turn "lost control" of his values.

"I invested too much to the point where I lost control of my values. What had become important to me was being liked, being well valued, feeling really important to my teammates, like I was contributing something by using sandpaper on a cricket ball.

"That's something I don't think I even understood until that mistake happened. But it's part of the journey and a hard lesson I needed to learn."

The 28-year-old rued that he was not able to make a better decision at that time.

"I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that's where the buck stops (with Bancroft himself). Had I had better awareness I would have mad a much better decision," said Bancroft.

The trio of Bancroft, Smith and Warner were banned for their roles in the ball tampering scandal.

While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, then skipper Smith and his deputy Warner were suspended for a year each.

CA also slapped Warner, who was declared the plotter-in-chief, with a lifetime leadership ban while Smith was banned from leading Australia for two years.

Head coach Darren Lehmann also resigned in the aftermath of the scandal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cameron Bancroft Ball Tampering Australia Cricket
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp