STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand players arrive in London for England series, World Test Championship final against India

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand will begin at Southampton from June 18.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Cricket Team

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: A majority of the New Zealand Test players arrived here for the two-match series against England and the World Test Championship final against India.

The players arrived here on Sunday afternoon after flying from Auckland via Singapore and were transferred to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where they will be based for the first two weeks of the tour.

The series-opening match will begin on June 2 in London, while the second match is scheduled to commence from June 10 in Birmingham.

The World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand will begin at Southampton from June 18.

"The BLACKCAPS are adhering to strict health protocols including pre-departure vaccinations and covid tests, along with receiving medical bags equipped with masks and hand sanitizer," a New Zealand Cricket press release said.

The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini training groups of six can be established from days 4-6, pending negative COVID results.

A three-day team intra-squad game is scheduled from May 26 to May 28 at the Ageas Bowl, where six local bowlers who have isolated in advance will help make up the sides.

Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland on Monday afternoon to join the squad in Southampton.

The Maldives-based IPL contingent of captain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and trainer Chris Donaldson will arrive on Monday.

After a successful County Championship stint with Durham, batsman Will Young will also link up with the team on Monday and undergo isolation at the Ageas Bowl before joining his teammates for training.

Trent Boult will finish his managed isolation on Sunday and return to Mount Maunganui to see his family before a plan is made around his departure to the UK, according to NZC release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Test players New Zealand World Test Championship India England
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp